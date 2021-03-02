FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Short Interest Up 345.6% in February

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 862,700 shares, a growth of 345.6% from the January 28th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,750,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,090,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,928,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,498,000.

Shares of FTOC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 176,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

