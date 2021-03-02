Frontline’s (FRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.
NYSE FRO opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 437,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Frontline by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
