Frontline’s (FRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

NYSE FRO opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 437,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Frontline by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

