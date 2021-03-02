Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 907.55 ($11.86) on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock has a market cap of £6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,031.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,166.55.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 883.60 ($11.54).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.