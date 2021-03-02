FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

