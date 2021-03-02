Freed Investment Group Acquires Shares of 7,684 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Freed Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $315.10. 321,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,317. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $320.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.77 and a 200 day moving average of $298.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

