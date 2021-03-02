Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Trading 8.1% Higher

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.36. 500,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 536,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

