FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Trading 8% Higher

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.05. 3,052,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,920,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,604,000 after acquiring an additional 784,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

