Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXF. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.71.

FOXF opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

