Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOJCY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.