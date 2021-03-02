Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,391,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

