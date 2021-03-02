FNB Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $255,739.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $255,739.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00822089 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00030296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00046433 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00039739 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.