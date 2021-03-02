Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

