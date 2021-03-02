Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE FLY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

