Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

FLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FLY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

