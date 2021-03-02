Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
FLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
FLY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
