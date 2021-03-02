FLUX Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One FLUX token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLUX has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. FLUX has a market capitalization of $154,169.26 and $2,009.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00489805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00055185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.08 or 0.00482082 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 330,827 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

