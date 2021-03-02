Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £171 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLTR. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £147.90 ($193.23) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £123.26 ($161.04).

LON:FLTR opened at £140.80 ($183.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a fifty-two week high of £162.90 ($212.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is £142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is £134.97. The stock has a market cap of £24.69 billion and a PE ratio of 150.86.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

