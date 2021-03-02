Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £157 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £157 ($205.12) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £147.90 ($193.23) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £126.63 ($165.44).

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 245 ($3.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting £141.10 ($184.35). 698,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,256. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 12-month high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The company has a market cap of £24.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £134.97.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

