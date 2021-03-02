Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 868.5% in February

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 868.5% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLOOF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 287,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,068. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About Flower One

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

