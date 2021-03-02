First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Up 307.4% in February

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 307.4% from the January 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LEGR opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

