First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 348.6% from the January 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IFV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

