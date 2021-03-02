First Trust Advisors LP Sells 835 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth $280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AMOT stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,134,488.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,522 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $103,326.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,926,817.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

