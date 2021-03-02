First Trust Advisors LP Sells 67,703 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $3,518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,561 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 113.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $1,246,014. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

