First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,327 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.