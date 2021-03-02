First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,167,422 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

SWCH stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

