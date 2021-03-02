First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.