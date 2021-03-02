First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 10,200.0% in February

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 10,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

