First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FNFI remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Tuesday. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

