First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. First Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Financial by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

