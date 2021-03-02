First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

FCRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.68.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.