First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.45

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 4130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

