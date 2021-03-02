Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (FTT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE: FTT) recently:
- 2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00.
- 2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.50.
- 1/14/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$23.00.
- 1/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) was given a new C$33.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$23.00.
TSE:FTT traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 628,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.
In other Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $89,333 in the last 90 days.
