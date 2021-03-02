Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (FTT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE: FTT) recently:

2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

2/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.50.

1/14/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$23.00.

1/12/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) was given a new C$33.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$23.00.

TSE:FTT traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 628,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.

In other Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $89,333 in the last 90 days.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

