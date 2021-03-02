FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 198,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,123,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,781. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

