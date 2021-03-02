FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1,916.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.46. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $265.15. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

