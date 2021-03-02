FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,525. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

