FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,621. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,496.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $89.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

