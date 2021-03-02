Financial Survey: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential downside of 26.10%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 3.79 $177.07 million $3.69 10.18 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 3.19 $1.95 billion N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; fire, health, and life insurance products; credit and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of 31 December 2019, it operated 2,817 branches, including 139 branch offices, 2,304 sub-branch offices, 140 cash offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 18,291 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

