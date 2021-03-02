Financial Survey: Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies -48.77% -106.80% -52.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.62 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -1.02

Exlites Holdings International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonim Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exlites Holdings International and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sonim Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.36%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats Exlites Holdings International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

