Financial Survey: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) versus Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) and Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 89bio and Benitec Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -49.56% -46.52% Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 89bio and Benitec Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 0 6 1 3.14 Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

89bio currently has a consensus target price of $61.57, indicating a potential upside of 149.28%. Benitec Biopharma has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.45%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than 89bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 89bio and Benitec Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$57.42 million ($24.49) -1.01 Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 140.69 -$8.27 million ($8.10) -0.36

Benitec Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of 89bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of 89bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats 89bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

