Financial Comparison: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) versus Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Minco Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 3.37 $292.80 million $1.12 12.49 Minco Capital N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -3.38% -2.69% -0.35% Minco Capital N/A 5.64% 5.56%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 4 0 2.50 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus price target of $11.94, suggesting a potential downside of 14.68%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Minco Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

