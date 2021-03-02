Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 2.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 372,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,792. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

