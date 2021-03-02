Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

