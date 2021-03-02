Fiera Capital Corp Sells 344 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,681,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

