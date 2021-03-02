Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,388 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,037,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,732 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

XOM stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

