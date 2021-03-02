Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $367.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,195 shares of company stock valued at $41,611,355. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.