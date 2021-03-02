Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.79 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

