FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $15.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,615. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FGEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

