FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FibroGen stock traded down $15.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 161,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

