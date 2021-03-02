Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

FRT traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.43. 6,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

