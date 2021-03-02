FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Position Decreased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.32% of FB Financial worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,644. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.