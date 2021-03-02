FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $782,182.43

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $782,182.43 and $427,886.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00801662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00030027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00045175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

